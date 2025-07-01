EVENT: National Firefighters Day Ceremony | FAXINFO

On Saturday morning, the La Savane fire station hosted a National Firefighters' Day ceremony, attended by local authorities. A solemn and emotional moment, it paid tribute to the firefighters' tireless dedication.

It's 10 a.m. when a dozen firefighters gather in the courtyard of the Savane fire station for the national tribute. The program includes a flag-raising ceremony attended by the president of the local authority, Louis Mussington, and prefect Cyrille le Vély, along with a keynote speech and the presentation of letters of honor to the officers.

Warrant Officer Ange-Berthe Dormoy opened the tributes with a reading, recalling the attacks against firefighters: "These are blows against the uniform and against the ideal of fraternity. Firefighters are not targets, they are shields. We expect exemplary sanctions." After paying tribute to the "firefighters" who died in action, the Prefect then quoted the words of the Minister of the Interior for the 2025 JNSP: "An action plan will be implemented to protect firefighters in action." He then personally presented the officers with their letters of honor for having effectively contained the Marina Royale fire on April 19.

Steven Cocks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saint-Martin Territorial Fire and Rescue Service for the past year, closed the morning's speeches: "I would like to thank all of the Saint-Martin officers for their continued commitment and the human richness they demonstrate."

The tribute ended with a friendly buffet offered by Sanctorum 978, in a remarkably cohesive atmosphere.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-ceremonie-de-la-journee-nationale-des-sapeurs-pompiers/