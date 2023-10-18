EVENT: The “Color Fun Walk and Zumba” is coming to Saint-Martin! | FAXINFO

Still as part of Pink October, a month dedicated to prevention, information and fundraising to fight against breast cancer, the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin is organizing this Friday, October 20 at 18 p.m. the “Color Fun Walk and Zumba”. Please note, registrations take place today, Wednesday October 18, from 15 p.m. to 18:30 p.m. at the Halle des Sports in Marigot.

Following on from the Back-to-School Strides organized on October 1, which brought together nearly 200 participants, the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin is offering a new, to say the least original, event this Friday, October 20: the “Color Fun Walk and Zumba ". Young and old are expected in the Galisbay car park at 18 p.m. with first a 2km course (departure from Galisbay, direction the end of the Front de Mer pier then return to the Galisbay car park) before 1 hour of intense Zumba hosted by DJ LIL R. It promises!

To participate in this event like no other, you must register this Wednesday, October 18 from 15 p.m. to 18:30 p.m. at the Marigot Sports Hall (participation of 10 euros or 10 dollars). Dress code pink t-shirt.

Open to all ages, this colorful 2 km walk does not aim to be the fastest, nor to arrive first. Everyone has their own pace, no time limit, just fun!

Please note that the funds collected will be donated in full to an association in the fight against breast cancer. Come along, it’s for a good cause! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-la-color-fun-walk-and-zumba-debarque-a-saint-martin/