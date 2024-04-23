EVENT: Very last party at Roxxy Beach this Saturday April 27 | FAXINFO

The doors of this essential establishment in Saint-Martin will close for good on April 30. But that won't stop the Roxxy Beach team from putting together an unforgettable stage exit with the 'Final Sunset Party' this Saturday, April 27.

From 17 p.m. this Saturday, as the sun gently sets on the horizon, Simpson Bay's Roxxy Beach is offering you a memorable farewell party, to pay tribute to the wonderful times spent in this place with its idyllic setting, truly home of melodies and memories forever etched in the hearts of many. On the program for the 'Final Sunset Party', the excellent Cédric Gervais, an internationally renowned French DJ living in Miami who will perform for the first time in Saint-Martin. Having become a prophet in the United States while he is still unknown in France, Cédric Gervais has built an impeccable reputation with his remixes for Katy Perry, Willy Moon and Florence and the Machine.

The artist who masters the turntables with precision won a Grammy Award in 2014 for his remix of “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey, propelling him onto the international scene. Cédric Gervais will be at the helm of the 'Final Sunset Party' at Roxxy Beach this Saturday to the delight of music lovers and regulars. To warm up the audience, let's count on the talent of Mister Perfect, Mister T and Phil Conti. If the Roxxy Beach wanted to organize one last big party worthy of the name on Saturday evening, its last days of activity will not fail to be noticed: free deckchairs on the beach, reduction on cabanas, special prices on wines and liqueurs, the team would like to thank and reward regular customers for their loyalty by offering them exceptional conditions until April 30. Starting today, enjoy Appreciation Month every evening from 17 p.m. to 20 p.m. with bottles of wine for $25, special 'two for one' cocktails for $6 and tapas from the kitchen for $10 for a Happy 3 hour hour like never offered before. This Thursday, April 25 will allow impatient people to warm up before Saturday evening with “Thirsty Thurdays” from 18 p.m. with music by DJ Alex and Boka. The following days offer an equally exciting program, do not hesitate to consult the Roxxy Beach page to enjoy it until the end, in the festive spirit typical of this place which we will all miss. _VX

Info: Instagram – roxxybeach.sxm

Pre-sale reservations ($30) for Saturday's 'Final Sunset Party':

+1 (721) 520-2001

reservations@roxxybeach.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-toute-derniere-fete-au-roxxy-beach-ce-samedi-27-avril/