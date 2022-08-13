By Ralph Cantave

PHILIPSBURG – Allegations of sexual misconduct regarding the former principal of the St. Dominic High School, Eion Maison, and a student were quietly put away by the Catholic School Board, continuing the culture of silence and consent historically perpetuated by the Roman Catholic religious culture.

The incident happened on Friday April 1, 2022, during a Cultural Day celebration at the school. According to sources, the former principal ushered the student into his office, where the blinds were slightly closed, then he embraced and kissed her on the forehead. Shortly after, several students rallied around the minor at the library, as she was inconsolable.

According to sources, the campus was abuzz after news broke during the weekend of what happened on Friday. The student was supported by schoolmates and they walked in a group to shoulder her. His presence on campus created an awkward and tense atmosphere and jeers were heard from students who had knowledge of what took place.

According to screenshots from students, the young girl indicated that Maison was grooming her from the year before. He singled her out to point out that she was special and gave her extra points on assignments.

In one attempt at appealing to the young girl, a source confirmed that he approached her on her birthday and expressed that at her next celebration, he would like to get her a hotel. Maison expressed that she should model bikinis and other lewd remarks. He also proposed purchasing a phone for her since she didn’t have one and he asked for her phone number multiple times. One source noted a moment where he gave her his personal number and email. Another contentious incident that took place was Maison’s expression to the student that he thought about her and dreamt about her at night.

A few days later, Maison and the assistant principal called in the student and her boyfriend, absent a school counselor or parent, to confront them about the “rumor” going through the school. According to sources, when another student close to the young girl saw them in the principal’s office, her parents were called and they came to the school that afternoon. What transpired since was not divulged. However, Maison never returned to campus following what’s termed as principal week and his contract was not renewed. His first day of principal week began on April 7, and his return was slated for April 19, after the Easter holiday.

During that period no update was provided to teachers, staff, and students. When several people spoke to Maison he asserted that he was working from home, and on one occasion, he joined teachers on an outing that took place while he was on non-active duty.

As talks of the inappropriate contact continued on campus, an emergency meeting was held with teachers and staff to address the “rumors” and false allegations.

They were informed that the student interpreted the hug wrong, according to the then assistant principal sources state. The Catholic School Board then issued a message which was sent to staff and it read: “kindly note that the Board has decided to establish an external committee to thoroughly handle the matter at hand in regards to the alleged accusations of inappropriate contact involving the Location Manager Mr. E. Maison and form four (4) student. This committee will consist of three (3) professionals with the necessary expertise to investigate the alleged accusations.”

This was sent right before the Easter break and teachers were notified that the student will remain at home until the end of the investigation. This decision contradicted the compulsory education system on the island nevertheless the young girl was then allowed to return to school. No report of the incident was filed at the police station. The Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sport, Drs. Rudolphe Samuel expressed this during the Council of Ministers’ press briefing on August 10. When asked about his knowledge of the incident, Samuel was unaware that it took place.

According to the guidelines at the Division of Inspection, the school board must report all acts of abuse to the police and/or the Court of Guardianship. If a situation affects school attendance the school must report this to the Inspectorate. Also, if the case results in the staff, teacher, or director being sent home or fired, then the school board must report this. But as Samuel mentioned, he was unaware of this situation.

Unfortunately, this sort of information is seldom forthcoming from school boards due to their focus on the school’s reputation, which provides the opportunity for perpetrators to seek job opportunities at other schools. St. Maarten also does not have a list of sexual abusers and pedophiles however the Minister of Justice stated that this has her attention.

Controlling Management

According to several sources, Maison’s tenure at St. Dominic High (2021/2022) was a period of micromanagement and control. Maison was a former instructor at the Learning Unlimited School and also served at the University of St. Martin before becoming a mathematics teacher at St. Dominic. He even held a pastor title in at least two churches. Reports highlighted his repeated affirmation that “he is in charge” and the expression of his authority by invasive acts, such as intruding into conversations.

Although he worked at the school for two years, the Catholic School Board selected Maison above other long serving candidates. Maison kept tabs on student activities by demanding he be informed else students could not organize events. Sources confirmed a decline in student activities due to his disapproval for varying reasons. Among several incidents, he once kept food delivered to students in his office, while they were engaged in extracurricular activities because he was not notified.

Students from a particular club were even reprimanded for their surprise gift giveaway to their teachers and staff on Teacher’s Appreciation Day because they did not notify Maison of their plan. Staff members experienced multiple moments of being “degraded and spoken down to” and some of the inconsistency was apparent in the turnover of the three administrative assistants within the last three years. Several inconsistencies and misconceptions were shared with upper management by Maison, reliable sources confirmed.

On June 10, a memo was sent to the St. Dominic High School staff to inform them that Maison will not be returning for the 2022-2023 academic year. “Assistant Location Manager, Ms. Esmeralda Sutton is tasked with the execution of all tasks related to this position,” the memo wrote. As of August 1, she assumed the position.

The memo also wrote, “St. Dominic High School has been encountering unexpected developments, which could possibly have an effect on staff and consequently the overall functioning of the school.” For this school year, it’s been noted that some teachers left the school and the school accepted students who were non-Catholics since their policy provides preference to students who attend Catholic schools.

The incident which was silently cast aside is not the first at the St. Dominic High School. Allegations and issues of sexual harassment and misconduct between authoritative figures and students go back over a decade. The mold mimics the vast historical cases of sexual abuse cases within the Catholic Church that reflect poor accountability and transparency. It is also part of a cycle seen on the island with perverted adults working with or near students such as coaches, teachers, bus drivers, etc. who have violated young boys and girls with no impunity. Also, if background checks and accountability are not in place, perpetrators can move on to other schools or environments with children and remain hidden in plain sight.

Oftentimes, parents are also not forthcoming with information, particularly those with migrant backgrounds, due to fear of repercussions their child(ren) may face when returning to school.

Maison was contacted for comment and opted to not respond. The director of the Catholic School Board, (Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs St. Maarten) Lilia ‘Jessie’ Aventurin was also contacted and no response was provided.

