Papers reveal two current garbage collectors were initially disqualified | THE...
PHILIPSBURG--Of the five companies awarded contracts by the Government of St. Maarten for the collection of solid waste from 2021 to 2026, two had...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On August 8th, 2022, the Marketing Manager of the Windwards Islands Bank, Mr. Ferdinand Beauperthuy, hand-delivered new footballs to the St. Maarten Football Federation (SXMFF) as part of a major ongoing WIB/ VISA campaign called: “Score Big at...
Minister Doran signs off on transfer of land to SZV | THE DAILY HERALD
PHILIPSBURG--The new Social and Health Insurances (SZV) Offices and Wellness Unit in Cay Hill, between St. Maarten Medical Center and the Raoul Illidge Sports...
Chamber gets building permit for Pelican Park | THE DAILY HERALD
An artist’s impression of Pelican Park. PHILIPSBURG--The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) has received its building permit for the development of Pelican...
Increase in bus fares, health coverage for bus operators raised at...
A scene during Sunday’s meeting. REWARD--Increasing bus fares, amending the bus zoning route and medical coverage for bus operators were amongst the range of issues...
