EXCLUSIVE: Was GEBE Hack Preventable? | RALPH CANTAVE

In a call for invited comment he stated, “My focus right now is to get GEBE back online at this point in time I’m not divulging any information.” The Minister of VROMI, Jurendy Doran, also stated that he would rather not make a comment when questioned during the Council of Ministers press briefing. According to Temmer’s LinkedIn profile, he’s been in GEBE’s ICT department since 1990 and served as ICT manager since 2013. Temmer also served as an ICT consultant for Innovative Consultants Group from 2007 to 2018 where his work included ICT due diligence, system administration support and disaster recovery consultancy.