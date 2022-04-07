Exercise between the SNSM of St. Martin and the helicopter of the French Navy | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On Monday, April 4, between 4:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., volunteer crew members of the SNSM of ST. Martin, for the first time since the creation of the station, had the opportunity to participate in exercises in close collaboration with the helicopter of the French Navy, attached to the Armed Forces in the Antilles (F.A.A.) and based in Martinique.

These extraordinary exercises allowed one to learn about the equipment and, above all, the techniques essential for carrying out these rescue operations at sea in complete safety.

Attentive and demanding, each crew member was at his post and scrupulously followed the instructions of the respective captains and commanders.

This professionalism and perfect coordination allowed the helicopter to perform several impressive approaches as well as a dozen hoists, both from the stern and from the bow of the SNS 129 1st category boat, “Notre-Dame de la Garoupe”. After an hour of high-intensity exercises, the two entities greeted each other and left with respect, not without having exchanged their badges as is the tradition.

This was a very colorful and successful first collaboration for the St. Martin station and the volunteer team members present. “Let’s bet that it will be the first of a long series in collaboration with the French Navy, which we warmly thank of course. Thanks also to our Boss Gilles for the “remote” organization of this meeting. Congratulations to all of you for your commitment and long live the lifeguards of the French Navy” underlines the SNSM station of St. Martin.

