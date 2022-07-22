Exhibition and debate on body-shaming | FAXINFO

COLE BAY: Cameron Hyman, a St. Maarten photographer whose talent continues to be acclaimed, teamed up with his sister Zoya, a therapist and representative of “TherapistTalks”, to present an exhibition of photographs and an open discussion on various themes such as body-shaming, body dysmorphia, self-esteem, the pressure of social networks and society’s standards of beauty.

Held at the Indisu Dance Theater in Cole Bay, the evening entitled “Isn’t she enough?” addressed themes of paramount importance in a time when body image and the perceptions of others represent a psychological pressure for all generations. Six photographs taken by Cameron Hyman were on display, six photographs depicting the bodies of women of different morphology in complete normality.

As a photographer, Cameron shared his vision of the human body, his caring way of working with his models and his willingness to change the mentality of beauty standards dictated by fashion and society. “The concept of ugliness has no place. Nobody should say that someone is ugly. If you can find someone ugly, I can find them beautiful. It’s about type, not ugliness.”

Zoya, a forensic mental health counselor, supports her brother’s point. “I struggled with my image and my body for over 20 years. I decided to banish the word ugly from my vocabulary.” Nothing and no one is ugly because ugliness is a subjective concept based on one’s physical preferences. Zoya Hyman recounted her struggle to love herself as she is, with the body she has, and above all, not to let the criticism or remarks of others make her feel ashamed of herself.

The thirty or so people present at the exhibition and the debate listened to the young woman confide in all humility, with humor and great emotion. Some testimonies of participants have nourished the open discussion, exchanging on the culture of beauty or the shackles of today’s society where the impact of social networks can have heavy consequences on self-esteem. One of the participants had these words of great wisdom: “Whatever happens, whatever people say, you have to love yourself, accept yourself as you are, be kind to yourself and to others. Because if you don’t have anything nice to say, shut up.” This first edition of “Isn’tsheenough?” left the audience composed of women and men of all ages with the feeling of having been listened to, recognized, supported and understood. Let’s hope that this beautiful initiative by Cameron and Zoya Hyman will be repeated soon so that the concept of beauty continues to evolve in the collective consciousness.

Infos: http://www.cameronhyman.com/

Facebook: TherapistTalks

The post Exhibition and debate on body-shaming appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/22/the-collectivite-helps-students-prepare-for-studies-abroad/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/22/exhibition-and-debate-on-body-shaming/