Exhibition on the rights of the child at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the International Day of Children’s Rights, which took place this Saturday, November 20, the Lil Hope association is presenting an exhibition of works created by young people.

Visible until November 27 at the Concordia Hospital Center, the exhibition was installed in the main corridor leading to the services. The exhibition is free and accessible to all. The educational action behind this international day testifies to the commitment of the educational community to raise awareness of the founding text of the Convention on the Rights of the Child signed on November 20, 1989, as well as the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the Assembly.

The theme of this year 2022 is none other than “inclusion, for every child”, a theme taken very much to heart by the members of the association Lil Hope. Created last May, this association aims to improve the conditions of reception of children in the pediatric/neonatology department. The various artistic works were created by children from several schools: Marie-Amélie Leydet elementary school in Quartier d’Orléans, Jérôme Beaupère nursery school in Sandy Ground, Evelina Halley nursery school in Marigot, and the Victor Hugo College-High School in Concordia.

The thirty 8th-grade students each drew a picture and the map of Saint-Martin is the result of the imagination of the children from the Sandy Ground nursery school. The other drawings are signed by budding artists enrolled in schools in Quartier d’Orléans or Marigot. As for the rest of the exhibition, it was embellished with artistic creations prepared for previous editions. The little ones admired their drawings with pride during a special visit and discovered those of the other little participants, to learn more about the rights that concern them directly.

The post Exhibition on the rights of the child at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital appeared first on Faxinfo.