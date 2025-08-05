Explainer: Why MP Wescot-Williams wants a redacted version of the utility tariff report released | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–President of Parliament MP Sarah A. Wescot-Williams has formally requested that the government release a redacted version of a confidential report that evaluates electricity and potable water tariffs in Sint Maarten. Her appeal, directed to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, focuses on ensuring transparency and accountability in a matter that directly affects every household and business on the island: utility pricing.

The report, officially titled “Evaluation of Electricity and Potable Water Tariffs Sint Maarten,” was submitted on April 30, 2025, but remains classified as a confidential government document. This means that neither the general public nor most Members of Parliament have access to its contents, even though it addresses issues that impact daily life, including what people pay for electricity and water.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

In her letter, MP Wescot-Williams isn’t asking for the government to release the entire report unfiltered. Instead, she is asking for a redacted version, a version of the report where sensitive sections, such as confidential financial data or proprietary information from utility companies, are blacked out or removed. This practice is common when the aim is to balance transparency with the need to protect commercial or operational confidentiality.

By releasing such a version, the government could maintain protection of sensitive business details while still sharing the core findings and policy recommendations that affect how utilities are regulated and priced in Sint Maarten.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫?

For MP Wescot-Williams, the issue goes beyond internal government procedures. She argues that keeping the report under wraps prevents Parliament from properly debating or scrutinizing potential changes to utility policies. More importantly, it shuts the public out of conversations about an issue that impacts the cost of living, a central concern for many in Sint Maarten.

“These are not just technical matters,” the MP noted in her public statement. “They speak to the cost of living, national regulatory practices, and the long-term sustainability of our utilities.”

In other words, decisions made based on the contents of this report could determine whether utility bills go up or down, how energy companies are allowed to operate, and what kind of investments or reforms are prioritized in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐏 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨?

In her formal request, Wescot-Williams laid out three specific steps for the government:

• Create a redacted version of the report, removing only the commercially sensitive or proprietary information;

• Ensure the key findings and recommendations remain intact, especially those that inform public policy;

• Lift the confidentiality of the redacted report so it can be presented to Parliament and, where appropriate, shared with the public.

She believes these steps will allow for greater transparency, more informed public debate, and a stronger oversight role for Parliament. “Parliament cannot do its job in the dark,” she stated. “And the people of Sint Maarten deserve to know how decisions are being made about the services they depend on.”

The request also raises broader questions about how the government handles sensitive information in areas that intersect with public welfare. While confidentiality is sometimes necessary, particularly in business negotiations or technical reviews, it can also be used, intentionally or not, as a shield that limits public participation and weakens accountability.

Wescot-Williams in particular has called for greater restraint in the way government ministries invoke confidentiality when withholding documents from Parliament. During the recent public debate on the 2025 budget, she emphasized that confidentiality must not be misused as a shield against democratic oversight. She noted that the broader principle of open governance should guide the actions of members of government and that transparency and information-sharing are foundational tenets of the country's democratic system, both towards the public and towards their representatives in Parliament.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/explainer-why-mp-wescot-williams-wants-a-redacted-version-of-the-utility-tariff-report-released