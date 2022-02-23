Faces of St. Martin winners received awards | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the annual exhibition of Faces of St. Martin, 2022 edition, the Direction de l’Action Culturelle (DAC) of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin awarded prizes to the winners of the photography contest, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5:00 pm, in the garden of the Collectivité in Marigot.

The portraits of the 5th edition of Faces of St. Martin, followed the theme, “Man and Nature” were displayed in the streets of Marigot last weekend. The objective of the project is to make people aware of nature and to preserve it. The candidates were selected on the basis of the 10 photographs by the selection committee and their works displayed in the streets of St. Martin.

The Selection criteria was as follows; Respect of the theme, worth 2 points; Quality of the rendering, worth 7 points; Visual strength, worth 6 points; Staging of the image, worth 3 points; and Originality of the framing, worth 2 points.

Candidates selected by the jury as winners were, Lauralie PETERSON in first place, Adeline MAREL was the first runner up and Karine BOUVART came in as the second runner up. Agnes ETCHEGOYEN received a Special Jury Prize.

All photographs were placed in strategic locations in St. Martin.

The post Faces of St. Martin winners received awards appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=41773:minister-doran-repairs-of-main-roads-and-hard-surfacing-of-dirt-roads-given-priority&Itemid=450

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/23/faces-of-st-martin-winners-received-awards/