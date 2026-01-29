Fatal Traffic Incident on Welfare Road (Cole Bay)

PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a serious traffic incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 29th, 2026, which resulted in a fatality.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Central Police Dispatch received a report of a male individual lying on the roadway at a residence along the Welfare Road, near KFC in Cole Bay. The report indicated that the victim may have been struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene following the incident.

Police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male victim lying on the road and suffering from very serious injuries. The victim was provided with emergency medical assistance at the scene by ambulance personnel and was subsequently transported in critical condition to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Later in the morning, police were officially notified by SMMC that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is requesting the cooperation of the public in this investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information, dashcam footage, or any details that may assist the investigation is asked to come forward. Additionally, police are calling on the driver or rider who may have been involved in this incident to take responsibility and contact the authorities.