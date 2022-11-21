Female found deceased in her apartment on Old Simpson Bay Road | FAXINFO

SIMPSON BAY: On Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from the area of Old Simpson Bay Road regarding a female who was found in her condo showing no sign of Life.

Upon arrival on the scene, patrol encountered a female who had passed away in her apartment located on the old Simpson Bay road.

After an examination conducted by forensic and detective personnel, it appears that the victim was believed to have passed away of natural causes.

No trace of a criminal act was detected on the victim’s body.

The Police Force of Sint-Maarten KPSM expressed its condolences to the victim’s family.

