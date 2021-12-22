Festivities: 375 Christmas baskets offered to seniors in Saint-Martin! – Faxinfo
Each year, the community of Saint-Martin distributes Christmas baskets made up of sweets for the holidays to seniors in the area.
The Solidarity and Family delegation and its autonomy department distributed 375 Christmas baskets to the delight of the elders and their families.
We wish them a Merry Christmas and the end of the year celebrations marked by solidarity and sharing.
Happy Christmas to all !
