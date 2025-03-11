FESTIVITIES / Les Mardis de Grand-Case: a colorful opening this evening | FAXINFO

The long-awaited return of Tuesdays in Grand-Case (MDGC), it will be from this evening with a new edition which promises to set the streets of this emblematic village alight.

From 18 p.m., visitors will be immersed in a carnival atmosphere with street shows and musical performances. Launched in 2019, Mardi's Cover, sponsored by the BRED, returns to showcase new talent, and the musical atmosphere will be provided by Humble Band, Chewawah & Bakanal, and Deejay 9.11. A photobooth, sponsored by Dolphin Telecom, will allow participants to immortalize this evening alongside the dancers and artists present.

At 19 p.m., the first parade will open the ball with Saint Martin Twirling Entertainment and The Explorers, bringing a touch of magic and tradition to the event. Then, at 20 p.m., the grand carnival parade will take over the boulevard with performances by the Dazzling Divas Dancers and the Locomotiv Band, transporting the audience into an explosion of color and music.

This year again, more than one hundred exhibitors, forty artists and thirty-five service providers will be mobilized to ensure the success of these evenings so appreciated by residents and visitors.

In order to ensure the smooth running of the event, parking will be prohibited on the boulevard from 12:23 to 17:23 and the airport road will be closed between 18:XNUMX and XNUMX:XNUMX. From XNUMX:XNUMX, a one-way traffic will be established with an entrance via rue des Écoles and an exit via the airport road. With a rich program and a well-oiled organization, this new edition promises to be more festive than ever. See you tonight! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-les-mardis-de-grand-case-une-ouverture-haute-en-couleur-ce-soir/