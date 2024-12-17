FESTIVITIES / Oualichi Christmas Parade: magic invades Marigot! | FAXINFO

The Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) invites you to the 4th edition of the Oualichi Christmas Parade, which will light up the streets of Marigot this Saturday, December 21, 2024. Starting at 14:00 p.m., children from nursery, primary, middle and high schools in Saint-Martin will offer an enchanting parade to celebrate Christmas in a festive and friendly atmosphere.

The procession will start on Rue du Spring before traveling through the lively streets of Hollande, République, and many others, to finish at the Christmas Village located on the seafront.

With the presence of Santa Claus, lively music, and festive decorations, this parade promises an unforgettable moment for young and old. The entire community is invited to come applaud the participants and share a magical afternoon in the spirit of Christmas. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-parade-de-noel-oualichi-la-magie-envahit-marigot/