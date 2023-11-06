FESTIVITIES: Several events planned around the Unity Flag | FAXINFO

A cultural program is offered to the public to celebrate the Unity Flag, the cultural symbol of both parts of the island. The festivities will begin this Wednesday, November 8.

Before celebrating Saint Martin's Day which will take place this year in the Dutch part this Saturday, November 11, several festivities are planned on the French side around the "Unity Flag", symbol of the affirmation of the identity and unity of the two parts of the island “One Island, one People, one Destiny”.

So from this Wednesday, November 8, a big children's parade is planned from 9 a.m. in the streets of Marigot. A beautiful show that promises to be rich in colors!

Two days later, motorcycles and cars will parade during a new parade organized in Marigot from 18 p.m. Lovers of beautiful cars and motorcycles will not be disappointed!

Please note that all people wishing to register for the car-motorcycle parade can do so directly using the QR CODE present on the poster of the COM Facebook page. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-plusieurs-manifestations-prevues-autour-du-unity-flag/