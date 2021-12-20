Festivities: The luminous parade of Grand-Case is back on Sunday evening! – Faxinfo

This prestigious event and flagship of tourist attraction, recognized for its splendor during the end of the year celebrations, has unfortunately been suspended since the passage of Hurricane Irma and today weakened since the health restrictions of Covid 19. But rest assured, the great luminous parade of Grand-Case is back this Sunday, December 19! Sunday, December 19, 2021 was chosen to recreate the wonder by the twinkling lights, the costumes, the music and the Christmas tune… on the Boulevard de Grand-Case. The parade will start at 19 p.m. from the football field of the Cultural Center of Grand-Case then take Boulevard Bertin Maurice and make a detour to the parking lot of the Post Office in Grand-case and take Boulevard Bertin Maurice to return at its starting point (Football Center Cultural Center of Grand-Case). The magic of Christmas will finally be able to take back its rights to the delight of children and adults! _AF +10