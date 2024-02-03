FESTIVITIES: The Tuesdays of Grand-Case are launched! | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, January 30 marked the inauguration of the 21st edition of the flagship event of Saint-Martin, namely the Tuesdays of Grand-Case.

As a reminder, Grand-Case Tuesdays will take place this year every Tuesday from 18 p.m. to 23 p.m. until April 16, with the exception of Tuesday February 13 (Mardi Gras day). Last Tuesday, Calypso Event, the event organizing company, inaugurated the 2024 edition which took place a week late compared to the planned schedule. But it was not this small delay which slowed down the enthusiasm of the organizers and the enthusiasm of the public, the boulevard of Grand-Case was packed with people for this first 2024 edition. With more than a hundred exhibitors offering artisanal products from elsewhere, visitors tasted their pleasure: jewelry, ready-to-wear, accessories, candles, body products, accessories, artistic works, souvenirs made in SXM, etc. The list is long and the offering is diverse. The food and drink stalls were also busy filling and hydrating the public as is West Indian tradition. Around 19:30 p.m., the beautiful parade began with the dancers at the head of the pack and their magnificent costumes full of feathers and colors. These female artists with devastating smiles danced to the sound of the drums with musicians who followed in rhythm, bringing joy to young and old who did not hesitate to take a multitude of photos to immortalize this moment of festive spirit typical of Tuesdays of Grand Case. While the parade slowly moved up the boulevard in front of an amazed audience, the organizing team took the opportunity to give a thank you speech addressed to all those who supported and support the event, in the company of representatives of officials and various partners. who said they were proud to see the scale that Grand-Case Tuesdays have grown over the years. Long live the Tuesdays of Grand-Case. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-les-mardis-de-grand-case-sont-lances/