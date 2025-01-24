FESTIVITIES: Towards a cancellation of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case? | FAXINFO

On Wednesday evening, the organizers of the Mardis de Grand-Case announced the suspension of the event until further notice. They denounce the lack of response from the Collectivité concerning the subsidies allocated and the new requirements, in particular the electrification of the boulevard (up to €150.000) and the increase in the security post requested by the prefecture.

Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, had nevertheless stated last week: “We will do everything to ensure that the Mardis de Grand-Case take place”. Prefect Vincent Berton also confirmed his desire to maintain the event, on condition that the boulevard is secured in the face of the increase in delinquency: “We will need very serious security measures, this is a requirement on which we will not give in”. Despite these statements, uncertainty still hangs over the issue. Will the officials be able to meet the expectations of the organisers to save this flagship event? Watch this space. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-vers-une-annulation-des-mardis-de-grand-case/