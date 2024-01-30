FESTIVITIES / Tuesdays in Grand-Case: the big return this evening | FAXINFO

It's official, the inauguration of the 2024 edition of Mardis de Grand-Case will be held this Tuesday, January 30 from 18 p.m.

Despite a week's delay, the organization of the Mardis de Grand-Case will launch the ten 2024 editions this Tuesday, January 30, marking the return of the island's unmissable event. Parade, musical entertainment, dancers, around a hundred exhibitors and artisans, the boulevard of Grand-Case is about to shine brightly, to the delight of the inhabitants of Saint-Martin and passing tourists.

The 21st edition of Mardis de Grand-Case will therefore take place every Tuesday from January 30 to April 16, 2024, except February 13. If the festivities will begin this evening at 18 p.m., the first parade of 2024 will take place at 19:30 p.m. The inauguration will take place in the presence of the organizing team, elected officials, the Tourist Office and the public at the Go Beach Bar.

Practical details

Boulevard Bertin-Maurice Léonel between the Grand-Case bridge up to the Lopez bakery will be closed to traffic this Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 23 p.m. On other Tuesdays until April 16, 2024 with the exception of Tuesday February 13, 2024 when no events will be organized, the boulevard will not be accessible by motorists from 15 p.m. to 23 p.m.

As the boulevard becomes pedestrian, it will be prohibited to park on the entire boulevard of Grand-Case during these hours, by prefectural decision. Traffic will be one way: Entrance into Grand-Case at Rue des écoles in the direction of the central car park. Access by car to Rue de l'Espérance (airport road) will be closed from 17 p.m. at the airport, except access for residents & taxis. In addition, it is strictly prohibited to sell drinks in glass bottles on the entire Boulevard Bertin-Maurice Léonel during the ten Tuesdays of Grand-Case period from 17 p.m. to 23 p.m. The organizing team, Calypso Event, invites residents, restaurant staff and traders to park in the adjacent car parks. All trash cans and rubble must also be cleared before 15 p.m. in order to leave the boulevard clean for the installation of exhibitors. The work must stop at the same time and owners are asked not to allow any sharp or dangerous materials or structures to protrude onto public roads. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-mardis-de-grand-case-le-grand-retour-ce-soir/