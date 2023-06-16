Fête de la Mer: the public invited to discover the Eco Friendly Cups, the clean solution for reducing waste! | FAXINFO

During the Fête de la Mer organized this weekend in Grand-Case by the METIMER association, the "TERA" association (Eco-Responsible Tourism for the Future) will present the 1st Eco Friendly Cups, the clean solution to reduce our environmental impact.

Reusable cups that can be recorded or kept as souvenirs (and reused of course) will be offered to the public in the color of La Fête de la Mer, with an explosive catchphrase: The sky, the birds and your glass… But not in the sea!

Eco Friendly Cups make it possible to comply with standards regarding the discontinuation of disposable tableware while offering a personalized communication tool.

Made of polypropylene, they provide very high impact resistance without being damaged and can be used for several events. To start this weekend on the occasion of the Fête de la Mer in Grand-Case. “We sincerely thank Métimer for placing their trust in us. Launching the Eco Friendly Cups during the Fête de la Mer has enormous symbolism. So don't hesitate to come and see us on Saturday and Sunday at our TERA stand to pick up your special Fête de la Mer cup” underlines Jérôme Traore, Development Manager of the TERA association. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fete-de-la-mer-le-public-invite-a-decouvrir-les-eco-friendly-cups-la-solution-propre-pour-reduire-les-dechets/