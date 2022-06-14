Final week to apply for a Hurricane Pass. Deadline is June 17 | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will conclude on June 17. Applications will not be entertained after that date.

There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass.

The pass system is a mechanism to maintain public order during emergency situations. The Prime Minister assesses the damage in conjunction with Emergency Disaster Management entities of the Government after a disaster has occurred and can impose a curfew if the extent of the damage poses a threat to the safety and security of the community.

An application form can be requested by sending an email to: hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org Emails should include the following: Name of business or organization; Request for disaster or hurricane pass.

When submitting the application, the following documents need to be attached:

– copy business license fee paid (or receipt) for 2022.

– proof of 2022 registration at the Chamber of Commerce.

– copy valid Sint Maarten ID-card of applicant.

– Nafl. 50,- in leges stamps per application (to be obtained at the Receiver’s Office or the Simpson Bay Public Service Center), this is a non-refundable handling fee;

– One (1) passport picture for new applicants, to be sent in JPEG-format to hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org with the name of the person clearly indicated.

The application form has to be completed and submitted to the offices of the Fire Department & Disaster Management, to the attention of the secretary located at Jackal Road 5 (Office hours Monday-Friday 9.00AM to 4.00PM), Cay Hill, by June 17, 2022, with all necessary documents attached.

Applicants will be informed by email or telephone when to pick up the pass at the aforementioned address.

The post Final week to apply for a Hurricane Pass. Deadline is June 17 appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/14/final-week-to-apply-for-a-hurricane-pass-deadline-is-june-17/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/14/final-week-to-apply-for-a-hurricane-pass-deadline-is-june-17/