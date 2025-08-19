Finally, government will know where you live (In a good way) | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten has launched the e-VROMI project, which will for the first time create a centralized database of all addresses on the island, making it easier for different departments to share information and improve services.

The system, powered by ArcGIS software, will ensure that every address is unique, accurate, and traceable. This upgrade means fewer errors and delays across government services, from issuing permits to emergency response.

Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, said the project is a major step toward digitalization. “This will create an efficient system that improves communication and service by making information credible and accessible,” he stated.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina added that having a reliable address system is vital. “It’s something many take for granted until we need it most. This initiative supports safer communities, better access to services, and a more efficient government,” he said.

The project kicked off earlier this month with a two-day training for staff from key departments including Civil Registry, the Public Service Center, Kadaster, Postal Services, Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Services, and ICT. These teams will use the new system to correct long-standing problems such as duplicate or missing addresses, and to map out essential infrastructure like fire hydrants.

The e-VROMI project is part of the Government’s wider Digital Government Transformation Project and is being implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) with funding from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

