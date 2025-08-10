Finance Minister emerges as standout in Council of Ministers’ first nine months – The Peoples Tribune survey | The Peoples Tribune

Nine months into their term, St. Maarten’s seven-member Council of Ministers is earning measured approval from the public, with the Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs emerging as the most recognized and impactful figure in the cabinet. An exclusive online survey conducted by The Peoples’ Tribune shows a government that, while not without its critics, has made visible strides in several key areas and retains a base of public support. We thank the 723 persons who took the time to participate in the online survey.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

When asked which minister they would choose as the most notable in their role, 17.4 percent named the Minister of Finance, the highest share among the seven. The Ministers of TEATT (15.3 percent), VROMI (14.6 percent), and the Prime Minister (14.6 percent) followed closely, suggesting that portfolio visibility is spread relatively evenly. While the Minister of Justice drew 13.9 percent,

the Ministers of VSA (11.9 percent) and Education (12.1 percent) trailed.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 “𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫”

Public opinion on the Council’s overall performance skews toward the middle. Only 8.2 percent rated their work as “Excellent,” while 25.8 percent opted for “Good.” The single largest group, 28.9 percent, gave a “Fair” rating, and 23.7 percent said “Poor.” Just under 12 percent labeled performance “Very poor,” indicating that while the administration is not universally unpopular, it has yet to inspire broad confidence.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥

Communication has been a challenge for past administrations, but this Council shows better results. More than six in ten respondents (62.4 percent) believe ministers have communicated either “somewhat effectively” or “very effectively” with the public. Just under 38 percent felt communication was lacking, a gap that could narrow further with more frequent public updates.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥

When asked who had made the most visible impact so far, the Minister of Finance again topped the list at 20.8 percent, reinforcing their position as the cabinet’s most prominent figure. The Minister of Justice (15.5 percent), Minister of TEATT (12.3 percent), and Minister of VROMI (12.6 percent) formed a competitive second tier.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 “𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠” 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

While only 17 percent of respondents rated the Council as “very transparent,” a much larger share (41.2 percent) considered them “somewhat transparent.” Just over 40 percent felt transparency was lacking — a figure that underscores both progress and the need for continued openness.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲

Asked which issues the government should prioritize most urgently, respondents placed “Crime and public safety” and “Economic recovery and job creation” at the top, each with 21.8 percent. Housing and infrastructure (18.3 percent) ranked third, followed by education and youth development (13.1 percent). Environmental sustainability was the least selected at 4.1 percent, possibly reflecting the dominance of more immediate socio-economic concerns.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Compared to past governments, 40.2 percent rated the current Council as “Much better” and 18 percent as “Slightly better.” That's a combined 58.2 percent tilting positive. Only 15.5 percent said “Much worse,” showing that for many, this administration represents progress.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝

A third of respondents (33.5 percent) are “somewhat confident” in the Council’s ability to deliver on campaign promises, and nearly one in five (19.1 percent) are “very confident.” While skepticism remains, 27.8 percent are “not very confident” and 19.6 percent “not confident at all”. Trust levels follow a similar trend: nearly half (49.5 percent) trust some ministers but not all, while 16.5 percent fully trust the Council.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭

In terms of actual work output, 37.6 percent saw “moderate progress,” while 29.4 percent reported “minimal progress.” Only 14.9 percent believed there was “strong, visible progress,” and 18 percent felt there was “no real progress” at all.

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬

When asked which major issue in recent months had been handled best by the government. More specifically, how each Minister ̲𝚑̲̲𝚊̲̲𝚗̲̲𝚍̲̲𝚕̲̲𝚎̲̲𝚍̲ these respective issues/problems. The handling of the prison situation topped the list with 27.1 percent. The handling of the 2025 budget followed at 21.3 percent. The rest received much lower rankings: GEBE relief (10.6 percent). The Dividend Tax law (9 percent), the building permits issue (8.5 percent), Soul Beach affair (8 percent), and cancellation of student scholarships (7.4 percent). At the bottom were the Philipsburg Marketplace project (2.7 percent) and the NRPB contract cancellation (5.3 percent), suggesting these projects failed to register as major successes with the public.

𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

Despite mixed views on performance, a majority of respondents, 60.3 percent, believe the ministers should be given at least one year in office before their work can be fairly judged. Another 39.2 percent see no need to wait, reflecting a significant portion of the public that expects results sooner rather than later.

𝐀 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐮𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Taken together, the results paint a picture of a government that has avoided complete public disillusionment but has yet to secure widespread enthusiasm. A year have not passed since the elections, so the support for the government still holds. The Finance Minister stands out as both the most recognized and most impactful. The administration’s main challenges appear to be building trust, proving transparency, and demonstrating tangible results in crime reduction, economic revival, and infrastructure improvement.

As the government moves toward its first full year in office, its performance trajectory will depend heavily on whether it can shift the balance from “fair” to “good” in the eyes of the public.

𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞-𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

There was also a section of the survey that allowed respondents to offer a "write-in" comment. These are some of the more substantive:

• 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤’𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘴.

• 𝘐 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.

• 𝘉𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺. 𝘍𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨.

• 𝘐 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥. 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘴. 𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦-𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴. 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥? 𝘚𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦.

• 𝘏𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘵.

• 𝘐 𝘥𝘰𝘯'𝘵 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘢𝘥 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺! 𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮? 𝘞𝘩𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘴. 𝘋𝘰𝘯'𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵. 𝘊𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘶𝘱 𝘊𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘶𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘯𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦.

• 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 𝘎𝘌𝘉𝘌 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩. 𝘏𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘧𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘬𝘦𝘺𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘨𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘴. 𝘞𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯.

• 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘫𝘰𝘣. 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘦𝘭𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘵.

• 𝘐𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵 (𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘥) 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳.

• 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘺 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰.

• 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘚𝘟𝘔 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘹𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳.

• 𝘋𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳,……𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯

•I𝘯 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺’𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦’𝘴 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘐 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘬.

• 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺, 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘵 𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨.

• 𝘗𝘔 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘴 𝘛𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯. 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘬𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘪𝘨. 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘵 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘺 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴.

• 𝘝𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺 𝘊𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘈𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢 𝘔𝘦 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 , 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘨𝘰𝘴 𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯. 𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺. 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘭𝘦. 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴. 𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘵. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯.

• 𝘛𝘢𝘹 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘓𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘢𝘹𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘧𝘢𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴, 𝘺𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘢𝘹 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦. 𝘔𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦, 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘷𝘪𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘸‑𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭, 𝘭𝘰𝘸‑𝘸𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦’𝘴 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘮𝘰𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺

• 𝘎𝘰 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵'𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘊𝘖𝘔. 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘥𝘰. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨.

• 𝘍𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘪𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥.

• 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴.

• 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘹 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺. 𝘔𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘢𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦. 𝘏𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦.

• 𝘔𝘐𝘕𝘐𝘔𝘐𝘡𝘌 𝘉𝘌𝘕𝘌𝘍𝘐𝘛𝘐𝘕𝘎 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘐𝘕𝘝𝘌𝘚𝘛𝘖𝘙𝘚 𝘈𝘕𝘋 𝘚𝘛𝘈𝘙𝘛 𝘉𝘌𝘕𝘌𝘍𝘐𝘛𝘐𝘕𝘎 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘗𝘗𝘓 𝘖𝘍 𝘚𝘟𝘔.

• 𝘐 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺.

• 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘥. 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮. 𝘈𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘴 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘙𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘵𝘳𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘶𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘶𝘣𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘵. 𝘞𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥. 𝘈𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥. 𝘐 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘨𝘰 𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘥𝘰𝘸.

• 𝘐𝘯𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.

