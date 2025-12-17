Finance Minister’s voluntary savings plan to pay out Cg. 477,600 to civil servants this month | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Honorable Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs on Tuesday announced that a total of Cg. 477,600 will be paid out to civil servants in December 2025 as a result of the successful first edition of the Government Savings Plan, introduced earlier this year.

The savings plan was officially launched in January 2025, following a direct exchange with civil servants during one of the Minister’s Finance Friday walk-in sessions. It was during one such session that the idea of a voluntary savings initiative for civil servants was raised, discussed, and ultimately developed into policy.

The Government Savings Plan allows participating civil servants to voluntarily save a fixed monthly amount of Cg. 50, Cg. 100, or Cg. 200, which corresponds to a net annual payout of Cg. 600, Cg. 1,200, or Cg. 2,400 paid out net at the end of the year. For the 2025 edition, 255 civil servants registered for the savings plan, demonstrating strong interest in financial planning and personal savings.

The total payout of Cg. 477,600 that will be paid out this December 2025 reflects the collective commitment of participating civil servants to building financial resilience, while also highlighting the Minister’s role in facilitating practical, people-centered initiatives.

The Minister of Finance welcomes the positive response to the program and emphasizes that this initiative forms part of a broader effort to promote financial awareness, discipline, and long-term stability among civil servants.

Registration for the 2026 Government Savings Plan is currently open until December 31, 2025, and civil servants are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to plan ahead and strengthen their personal finances. The Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs extends her appreciation to all participants for their trust and engagement and looks forward to continuing the savings plan in the year ahead.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/finance-ministers-voluntary-savings-plan-to-pay-out-cg-477-600-to-civil-servants-this-month