Finance Ministry launches tax overhaul to replace fragmented tax systems | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A new transformation program aimed at delivering a modern, integrated tax IT system and taxpayer portal, streamlined internal workflows, reduced manual processing, stronger reporting, and improved taxpayer service has now been formally launched by the Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs. The Transformation Tax Administration (TTA) Program combines organizational reform with a full ICT overhaul to replace the current fragmented IT landscape, while also rolling out interim “IST+” improvements intended to produce near-term gains in efficiency and service.

The Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs officially launched the Transformation Tax Administration (TTA) Program on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, describing it as a major reform effort within the Country Packages framework. The program forms part of the Country Packages for Sint Maarten, with the Netherlands represented by TWO (Temporary Work Organization) as a key partner in achieving the reform objectives, and financing secured through the same framework.

“This transformation is not optional—it is essential,” the Minister stated during the internal launch session held with the full staff of the Tax Administration. “A modern, effective tax administration is the backbone of a financially healthy country. Through this program, we are investing in integrity, efficiency, and service.”

The TTA Program is built around two integrated pillars:

Organizational Transformation: strengthening governance, culture, service delivery, workforce capacity, leadership, and operational processes.

ICT Transformation: replacing legacy and disconnected systems with an integrated tax system and taxpayer portal that supports real-time data sharing, streamlined workflows, improved reporting, fewer manual tasks, and stronger taxpayer service.

Although the program was formally launched this week, the work has been underway since 2021, starting with preparatory efforts, operational stabilization, early improvement initiatives, and the sourcing of a new integrated IT system. In mid-2024, new program management was appointed to strengthen governance and accelerate progress, followed by an intensive planning and structuring phase that included scope clarification, timeline development, strengthened governance arrangements, and the securing of financing. “We have taken the time to build a solid foundation,” the Minister explained. “We now have a clear roadmap, approved direction, secured funding, and strengthened oversight. This gives us the confidence to formally move into full implementation.”

The official launch was held as an internal session for Tax Administration employees, with Program Manager Candia Joseph and ICT Project Manager Judith Goudberg presenting the program structure and explaining how both the organizational and ICT components are expected to improve day-to-day operations and taxpayer service. While the longer-term replacement of the IT environment progresses, interim “IST+” initiatives are being implemented to deliver practical short-term improvements.

Employee engagement was built into the launch session, with staff interacting digitally to provide input on key questions, raise concerns, and contribute ideas in real time.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance Roxanne Howell told staff that the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) will support the program by providing specialized tax expertise and regional experience in implementing reform initiatives within tax administrations. She also indicated that CARTAC’s first mission will be an assessment visit to define how it can best support the initiative.

Additional reform steps highlighted during the launch included leadership strengthening and organizational coordination measures. The Minister confirmed that recruitment for a new Head of the Tax Administration is currently ongoing, and that Government is examining options to house key Tax Administration departments, including the Inspectorate and the Receiver’s Office, in a central location to improve collaboration and operational efficiency.

Both the Minister and the Secretary General closed by urging staff participation throughout implementation. “The engagement of our staff is critical,” the Secretary General emphasized. “This is your moment,” the Minister told staff. “Your voice matters in shaping the future of this institution. We want you to engage, to contribute, and to help build a Tax Administration that we can all be proud of.”

“This is about ensuring fair taxation, stronger public finances, and long-term sustainability for Sint Maarten,” the Minister concluded. “We are making a necessary investment in the future of our country.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/finance-ministry-launches-tax-overhaul-to-replace-fragmented-tax-systems