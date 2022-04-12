Fire breaks out in the Forum Caraïbes store | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: During the night of Monday to Tuesday, around 2 am, for reasons still unknown, a fire broke out inside the Forum Caraïbes store located in downtown Marigot.

“The rapid arrival of the firefighters has helped to contain the fire,” said Captain Cyrille Pallud, head of the center. “In the 400 m2 store, only material damage is to be reported.

The operation required the presence of 11 firemen. No injuries were reported.

An hour later, the firefighters were called for a fire at the restaurant Rainbow Café, in Grand Case. The fire was extinguished thanks to the efficient intervention of a resident before the arrival of the firefighters.

