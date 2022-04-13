Fire department issues fire warning due to dry spell | FAXINFO

CAY HILL: The Fire Department which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, is calling on the community to be very conscious by not throwing out lighted cigarettes or matches that could result in bush fires in fire prone areas due to the dry spell that the island is currently experiencing.

Persons, who would like to burn bush or garbage in a built-up area, or on a hillside for agricultural activities, are requested to refrain from doing so, and contact the Fire Department for advice.

The inappropriate use of fire can endanger lives, property and the environment in these dry weather conditions that the country is currently experiencing.

Fires can get out of control by spreading rapidly due to high winds quickly threatening lives and property.

A person can help by reducing bush fire hazards by acting responsibly and following the aforementioned advice from the national Fire Department.

Those seeking information can contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, 542-6001 or in case of an emergency 919.

The post Fire department issues fire warning due to dry spell appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/13/taxpayers-have-until-may-31-2022-to-complete-their-tax-obligations/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/13/fire-department-issues-fire-warning-due-to-dry-spell/