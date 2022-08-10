Firearm confiscated in domestic violence incident | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Police Central Dispatch received notification of a domestic assault in the vicinity of Zeagersgut around 4:00am Wednesday.

The victim told officers at the scene that she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an altercation. After a brief investigation, suspect with initials E.G. was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police later learned that the suspect may have had a firearm in his house. The residence was searched and a handgun found under a bed. The firearm was confiscated in the interest of further investigation.

The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues in this case

The post Firearm confiscated in domestic violence incident appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/08/10/firearm-confiscated-in-domestic-violence-incident/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/08/10/firearm-confiscated-in-domestic-violence-incident/