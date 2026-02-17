Firefighters say they believe PM willing, but is poorly influenced | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Firefighters said Tuesday that while they believe Prime Minister Luc Mercelina is personally willing to resolve their ongoing dispute, they are convinced he is being influenced and poorly advised, resulting in continued delays and the absence of a signed commitment to address their concerns. When asked to whom they were referring, a fireman declined to identify the person.

The remarks came during a press conference held to clarify the reasons behind the Fire Department’s months-long go-slow action and to outline what they describe as unresolved agreements and long-standing workplace issues with the Government of St. Maarten.

The press included Sharon Cangieter, President of the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU), alongside members of the Fire Department. Cangieter emphasized that the action is not a refusal to perform duties, but a measured response to what she described as repeated discussions without formal, signed outcomes.

She made note that discussions are in mediation and that she described the process as in the final stage which is why she could not go into detail during the press conference. She did lament the public comments being made about the ongoing issue that didn't give correct impressions.

“Our members have shown patience and professionalism,” she stated. “However, discussions without signed results cannot continue indefinitely.”

Also addressing reporters were firefighters Eric Chace, Jamal Hodge, and Niesha Paul, who spoke about their experiences within the department.

Hodge said he joined the Fire Department 18 years ago and has remained in the same position since his appointment, despite nearly two decades of service. He indicated that opportunities for growth and advancement have not materialized.

Paul, who has served for six years, raised concerns about earning minimum wage, approximately 2,000 XCG, with no advancement in rank. “I am emotional about it. How do you grow when you work for minimum wage?” she asked.

Firefighters cited unresolved placement matters linked to the Function Book, retroactive payments, rank regularization, and broader working conditions as key points of contention.

Union representatives stressed that while the go-slow remains in effect, firefighters continue to respond to life-threatening emergencies. Non-critical services, however, remain suspended until formal commitments are made. Including inspections to finalise permits (building permits included).

Prime Minister Mercelina has previously stated that the government is handling the matter within the proper legal and administrative framework. Government communications indicate that placement processes and related payments are being managed in accordance with established procedures.

The union maintains that ongoing delays and the absence of a signed commitment letter have eroded trust. While a government-appointed mediator is engaged in discussions between the parties, union members insist that a formal, signed document outlining agreed-upon resolutions and timelines is necessary before the go-slow can be lifted.

Cangieter acknowledged public concern about the broader impact of the industrial action. “This is not about the regatta or Carnival coming up. It is about the men and women who put their lives on the line for this community,” she said. “Emergency calls involving life-threatening situations are responded to. But we also have a responsibility to ensure our members are treated fairly and with respect.”

Union leadership reiterated that the industrial action will continue until a signed commitment is secured from government, stating that only a formal agreement can restore confidence and bring the matter to a close.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/firefighters-say-they-believe-pm-willing-but-is-poorly-influenced