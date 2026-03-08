First Carnival 2026 truck inspections held on Sat, SCDF reminds only two left | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) has advised all troupes, bands, DJs, and corporate sponsors participating in Carnival 2026 road events that the first vehicle and truck inspection was already held on March 7, 2026, with two inspection dates still remaining for the season.

According to KPSM, all inspections for Carnival 2026 road events are being conducted in March only, and no inspections will be held in April. The police also made clear that no additional inspection days will be added.

The remaining inspection dates are:

Second inspection: March 14, 2026

Third and final inspection for the season: March 28, 2026

All inspections will take place on the open property across from Blue Point on Pondfill from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each scheduled date.

KPSM is reminding all stakeholders planning to use vehicles or trucks in Jump-Ups, parades, and Jouvert that those vehicles must be inspected on one of the remaining dates. The police stressed that no extensions will be granted and no inspections will be carried out outside of the stipulated times.

Participants are therefore encouraged to ensure their vehicles are ready ahead of the remaining inspection dates to avoid any issues during the Carnival season.

SCDF and KPSM thanked the public and all participating groups for their cooperation.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/first-carnival-2026-truck-inspections-held-on-sat-scdf-reminds-only-two-left