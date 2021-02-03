First deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines around the 15th of February to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

The Caribbean part of the Kingdom is on track to start vaccinating against COVID-19 around the 15th of February 2021, just as planned. The RIVM is preparing the first shipments of vaccines. For Saba and St. Eustatius it concerns the first delivery of the Moderna vaccine. For Bonaire Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten, this first phase concerns vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer.
Hard work
Minister Zita Jesus-Leito (Curaçao), Minister Danguillaume Oduber (Aruba), Minister Richard Panneflek (Sint-Maarten) and State Secretary Paul Blokhuis (the Netherlands), have jointly confirmed in their four-country consultation that they want to offer the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to all adults in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The ministers conclude, together with vaccination envoy Marc Sprenger, that a lot of people involved are working very hard on all islands to be ready in time for the implementation of the vaccination campaign and that it is very encouraging that the first batches of vaccine will be delivered around February 15th . For the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, this creates extra perspective on the end of the corona crisis. The aim is to complete the vaccination campaign on all islands / in all countries before the start of the hurricane season.
Vaccination envoy
By order of State Secretary Paul Blokhuis (VWS), vaccination envoy Dr. Marc Sprenger (former DG of RIVM) is assisting the islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to start vaccinating in time. The vaccination envoy, together with the RIVM, has visited all islands to discuss the progress with all local stakeholders. The necessary equipment has been delivered and the staff involved has been trained in ‘cold chain’ and vaccine management. The vaccination envoy and the RIVM have identified a number of further action points for each island. If these are met, the vaccination programmes will start.
Moderna en BioNTech/Pfizer
On Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten, the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine will be in the first phase of vaccination to the healthcare workers and people older than 60 years. In order to work as efficiently as possible and to limit wastage of vaccine to a minimum, the Moderna vaccine will be offered to all adults in one batch on the small islands of Saba and St. Eustatius. The vaccines for the first phase will be delivered and distributed in several batches.
I hope that well known people (outside of government as well as inside) will post their vaccinations, encourage others, and share the experience. I wish the government would have I’M VACCINATED! stickers or buttons people could wear after they receive their vaccines. People are going to relax a bit once they can see others on the island, especially business owners, media personalities, Rotary and Lion Club members, other NGO representatives and workers, bus drivers, teachers, grocery and other shop keepers AND neighbors are being vaccinated and proud of it (and still healthy and doing fine).
I’ve heard of a rumor that there could be a plan to bring over the government, politicians and top civil servants in one flight to den haag in case masive vaccination on the island couldn’t go thru. Is this fake news or is such a special flight really planned?
Fake news (obviously).
There’s a difference in the vaccins of Pfizer and Moderna. What exactly is difficult to tell because of all fog created on the Internet. What is exactly the difference?
Why do only Saba and Statia get the Moderna vaccin and the other 4 islands the Pfizer vaccins?
Who decided this and why?
Why are these obvious questions not answered in advance?
Believe it has to do with ultra low temperature cold storage capabilities on Saba / Statia and what vaccine is available at what time in Holland. Also a good read: https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/difference-between-pfizer-moderna-vaccine
Also, aren’t there are some issues with availability of some vaccines. EU is having some purchasing and distribution issues. Demand is exceeding supply and production. It will all be available, but needs to catch up with demand.