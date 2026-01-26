First-Month Report: GEBE utility relief pilot shows strong uptake | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Based on inquiries by The Peoples' Tribune, the Government of St. Maarten, through the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor’s Division of Labor Affairs and Social Services, provided an update on the first month of the one-year GEBE Utility Relief pilot program, following an interim report prepared with information received from the division on January 7, 2026.

The interim findings show solid participation and positive reception among clients, alongside operational lessons that must be addressed early to strengthen the program for the remainder of the pilot period. According to Interim Report 1, the December 2025 disbursement phase recorded a 77.5% voucher collection rate, with 183 vouchers collected out of 236 approved clients.

Budget use for the December disbursement, which focused on existing Social Services clients to facilitate timely implementation, reached 91.6%, with XCG 22,900 disbursed out of an allocated XCG 25,000, leaving XCG 2,100 in reserve. The report also notes that 11 new applications were received for January 2026 processing, as the application period for new clients commenced on December 1, 2025.

The interim report recorded 53 uncollected vouchers. The reasons varied and included changes in employment status affecting eligibility, one deceased client, clients being temporarily off-island, and an inability to establish contact with some clients.

The report emphasizes that the majority of uncollected vouchers, approximately 85%, resulted from the inability to contact clients, underscoring the importance of accurate contact information and reliable communication channels.

The division also reported that contacting clients presented significant operational challenges, with telephone outreach affected by documented issues with the department’s landline system. Multiple attempts were often required to reach individual clients, reducing operational efficiency.

The report also identified a voucher distribution discrepancy affecting two clients approved for the maximum XCG 250 benefit (five vouchers each). During disbursement, it was found that only four vouchers per client were provided, creating a shortfall of one voucher each. Details were not dislosed due o privacy considerations, but the report recommends immediate coordination with NV GEBE to correct the discrepancy and ensure clients receive their full approved benefit.

Client feedback, as captured in the interim report, indicates the program has been well received. The majority of clients expressed gratitude for the assistance provided, and no complaints were reported regarding the voucher redemption process at NV GEBE, suggesting effective coordination at the point of service.

The Ministry remains grateful for NV GEBE’s cooperation in supporting vulnerable residents. At the same time, the first month of implementation has reinforced a critical reality identified in the interim report: while bill relief can help, it may not be sufficient on its own to address the wider scope of utility-related financial hardship, particularly where systemic debt accumulation and payment application challenges are present.

This pilot remains important because it is expected to generate practical, real-time data from the most vulnerable groups, as well as from other residents who reach out to the Ministry for assistance. This data will be analyzed and compared with information already available to the Ministry to build a clearer picture of living conditions across the community. The resulting insights are expected to guide the development of informed, sustainable policy solutions, developed by Government in collaboration with NV GEBE.

Background on the Utility Relief Pilot (October 2025)

In October 2025, NV GEBE and the Government of St. Maarten, through DLASS, announced a one-year pilot program to provide utility bill relief to vulnerable community members.

The pilot provides up to XCG 50,000 in monthly relief to eligible financial aid recipients and qualifying community members, with up to XCG 250 per month in deductions per person. Relief is administered through a voucher system, with each voucher valued at XCG 50, and eligible clients receiving up to five vouchers monthly.

The program allocates:

• XCG 25,000 per month for existing registered financial aid clients

• XCG 25,000 per month for new eligible community members approved through Social Services assessment

To qualify, individuals must be a private person (not a legal entity), have utility bills in their own name as an existing NV GEBE customer, be registered with Social Services as a vulnerable person or be approved after assessment, and meet the requirements under the National Ordinance on Financial Aid.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/first-month-report-gebe-utility-relief-pilot-shows-strong-uptake