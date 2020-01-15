First phase of development work at Le Galion to start January 27 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Conservatoire du Littoral announced it will start the first phase of development work at Le Galion on January 27, with a cleaning-up of the site, specifically clearing of brush, removal of dead trees, removal of concrete walls, rubble and other debris.



Le Galion is destined to become a nature park for the population. Conservatoire launched bids for the development work in July 2019. The work is being divided into three phases, each with a separate cost.

Phase two will consist of road rehabilitation work and phase three involves installing signage, picnic bins, directional markers, fences, a waste collection shed, children’s games area, etcetera.



In August 2019, bids submitted were analysed but did not fall within the price envelope selected by Conservatoire du Littoral resulting in a negotiation phase launched in September.



Only phases one and two were assigned to GETELEC. Phase one has a total cost of 39,100 euros and will begin on January 27 for a duration of five weeks. Phase-two work for a cost of 218,843 euros will begin on February 24, and last 10 weeks.



As for phase three, it was relaunched at the end of December and was simplified in order to return to the initial financing (only the signage, posts installation and marking of pedestrian paths were retained). Bids are expected by January 21.



The other improvements (picnic tables with table decorations, children’s games, covering of the rubbish shed, etc.) will be reintegrated into a new call for tenders (phase 2) which will be launched at the beginning of the year, and which will also include a planting phase. At the same time, a building permit application has been submitted to the Collectivité for the construction of picnic bins.



These operations are financed up to 80 per cent by the State and 20 per cent by Conservatoire du Littoral in the framework of the Development Contract for phase one at a total cost of 400,000 euros, and the Convergence Contract for phase two, the total cost of which is estimated at 480,000 euros.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm/photos/a.1251060041587810/3381219445238515/?type=3&theater