First Phase of Study on Curaçao’s Tourism Capacity Begins

WILLEMSTAD – This week, consultants from Sustainable Travel International (STI) and the George Washington University International Institute of Tourism Studies (GW IITS) are visiting Curaçao to launch the study on the island’s Tourism Capacity. This study is crucial for managing and guiding the sustainable growth of tourism in Curaçao. The Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), in collaboration with the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), is leading this initiative.

Workweek Agenda

The visit includes various activities, such as meetings, stakeholder exchange sessions, and visits to key tourist locations:

March 23: Visits to tourist areas across the island and engagement with the local community.

March 24: A working session with MEO and CTB to align expectations and priority areas.

March 25–27: Interviews with stakeholders and focus groups with the local community.

March 28: Final meeting with the Minister of Economic Development, MEO, and CTB, along with additional visits to tourist attractions.

This study highlights Curaçao’s commitment to promoting sustainable, high-quality, and valuable tourism by integrating perspectives from both local and international stakeholders. The consultants’ visit will result in a data-driven model and essential analyses that will help shape medium- and long-term strategies.

MEO is enthusiastic about the launch of this study and counts on the cooperation of all tourism sector stakeholders and the Curaçaoan community to ensure its successful completion. This project will contribute to the development of a sustainable, high-quality, and thriving tourism industry for the island.

