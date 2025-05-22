First Preparedness Meeting Held in Preparation for 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season | Government of Sint Maarten

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina chaired his first preparedness meeting involving the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) that make-up the country’s national disaster coordination system (Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in preparation for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The ESFs were informed about the forecast for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season by the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

ESF coordinators present at the meeting, provided an overview of their state of national preparedness for the season.

The 10 ESFs that make up the national disaster management organization of the country are: ESF-1 NV GEBE Electricity/Water Production; ESF-2 Bureau Telecommunications & Post (BTP); ESF-3 Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI); ESF-4 Fire Department; ESF-5 Police Department; ESF-6 Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Medical Assistance; ESF-7 Ministry VSA Evacuation, Shelters, Relief and Mass Casualties; ESF-8 Department of Communication (DCOMM); ESF-9 Ministry of General Affairs; and ESF-10 Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT).

The hurricane season officially starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator (NDC) Clive Richardson, is appealing to all residents and businesses to plan ahead and let’s ‘Be Prepared’ for the hurricane season.

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared!

PHOTO CUTLINE:

Members of the EOC and ESFs on Wednesday morning during the first hurricane season preparation meeting.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/First-Preparedness-Meeting-Held-in-Preparation-for-2025-Atlantic-Hurricane-Season.aspx