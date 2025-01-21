First-Time MP Labega Turns | The Peoples Tribune

‘More Than Talk’ into Action

for Creative Industries

Member of Parliament Dimar Labega, a first-time MP, has swiftly lived up to his campaign slogan, “More Than Talk,” by delivering tangible results for a growing sector of St. Maarten’s community. In just two months, the first-time MP secured a budget amendment aimed at fostering the development of local talent and supporting the island’s burgeoning Orange Economy. The amendment allocates 150,000 guilders from the 2025 budget to enhance the promotion of St. Maarten through local brand ambassadors, including sports icons, social media personalities, and other creatives. With the cooperation of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the groundwork for a comprehensive program is now underway.

This initiative aims to leverage the reach and influence of ‘St. Maarten’s own sports, cultural, and media figures to promote the island on a global scale. MP Labega emphasized the importance of the Orange Economy, referring to it as a vital part of ‘St. Maarten’s economic development. He highlighted the potential of using social media and other modern marketing strategies to reach millions of followers worldwide. Labega noted that many MPs and local influencers have already participated in this economy, and it is time for structured support from the government.

The orange economy, which includes industries like art, music, design, and media, is a vital engine for sustainable economic growth, especially for culturally rich places like St. Maarten. By developing this sector, the island can diversify its economy, create new job opportunities, and tap into the global demand for cultural experiences and products. Supporting local creatives not only boosts individual livelihoods but also strengthens the broader economy by attracting tourism and fostering innovation.

Investing in the orange economy also helps preserve and celebrate St. Maarten’s unique cultural identity. It gives local artists and entrepreneurs a platform to tell their stories, promoting a deeper connection to the island’s heritage. This focus on creativity can unite the community, instilling pride and fostering a shared sense of purpose. Additionally, a vibrant cultural scene can draw international attention and partnerships, positioning St. Maarten as a dynamic and creative destination on the global stage.

Brand ambassadors play a crucial role in bridging the gap between a brand and its audience, offering a relatable and authentic voice that traditional advertising often lacks. By leveraging their influence and personal connection with followers, ambassadors can create a sense of trust and loyalty that encourages people to engage with and support the brand. In the context of St. Maarten’s orange economy, using local ambassadors helps spotlight the island’s creative talent, making the promotion feel genuine and rooted in the community.

Furthermore, brand ambassadors can significantly amplify a brand’s reach and visibility. Their presence at events, on social media, and in various media channels ensures consistent and widespread promotion, helping to establish a strong brand identity. For St. Maarten, engaging well-known figures such as sports icons, media personalities, and creatives as ambassadors not only elevates the island’s profile but also showcases its vibrant culture to a broader audience, potentially attracting more visitors and investors to the local creative industries.

MP Labega said the eventual program has to be transparent, fair with clear deliverables and incentives. Though no details have been discussed or finalized as yet, here is what the brand ambassador program could encompass:

1. Program Objectives

– Promote Local Culture and Creativity: Encourage and amplify the unique cultural and creative industries of St. Maarten.

– Support Local Entrepreneurs: Highlight local artists, musicians, designers, and other creatives, driving visibility and sales.

– Sustainable Economic Growth: Foster economic growth by boosting the orange economy sector.

2. Ambassador Roles and Responsibilities

– Social Media Promotion: Ambassadors will use their platforms to share stories, events, and products from local creative industries.

– Event Participation: Attend and promote local cultural events, workshops, and exhibitions.

Content Creation: Generate blog posts, videos, and other content to highlight different aspects of St. Maarten’s orange economy.

– Networking: Connect local creatives with potential partners, sponsors, and wider audiences.

3. Ambassador Selection Criteria

– Passion for Local Culture: A strong interest in and knowledge of St. Maarten’s cultural and creative sectors.

– Influence and Reach: A significant following on social media platforms, particularly within St. Maarten and its diaspora.

– Content Creation Skills: Ability to create high-quality and engaging content.

– Community Engagement: Demonstrated involvement in local community activities.

4. Incentives for Ambassadors

– Exclusive Access: Early access to events, product launches, and creative workshops.

– Monetary Compensation: Stipends or performance-based payments from the allocated budget.

– Brand Collaborations: Opportunities to collaborate with local and international brands.

– Professional Development: Training in marketing, content creation, and branding.

5. Program Activities

– Workshops and Training: Regular sessions on branding, social media, and the orange economy.

– Content Calendar: A planned schedule of events, themes, and campaigns for ambassadors to follow.

– Partnerships: Collaborate with local businesses, tourism boards, and cultural organizations to maximize reach.

– Analytics and Feedback: Regular monitoring of social media metrics and feedback to assess the program’s impact.

6. Measurement of Success

– Increased Awareness: Growth in social media followers, engagement rates, and local event attendance.

Economic Impact: Increased sales and visibility for local creatives and cultural products.

– Community Feedback: Positive responses from the local community and creative sectors.

Ambassador Growth: Development of ambassadors’ personal brands and professional opportunities.

7. Sustainability and Growth

– Continuous Improvement: Regularly update the program based on feedback and industry trends.

– Scalability: Develop the program to include more ambassadors or extend its reach regionally or internationally.

– Sponsorships and Funding: Secure partnerships with businesses and organizations to fund and support the program.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com