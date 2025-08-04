First visit of State Secretary Van Marum to St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao

THE HAGUE – State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum will pay a working visit to St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao from 10 to 15 August. This will be his first trip to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom since he has taken over the Kingdom Relations portfolio from his predecessor. The visit by State Secretary Van Marum is intended as an initial introduction to the islands and the administrators. Important topics during the working visit include food security, the reconstruction of St. Maarten, and economic development.

St. Maarten

The visit starts immediately upon arrival on Sunday 10 August, with a tour of both the Dutch and French sides of the island. The State Secretary will also meet the teams of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg and the Temporary Working Organisation. On Monday 11 August, the formal part of the working visit will commence with an introductory meeting with Governor Ajamu Baly, Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and the Council of Ministers, as well as with the President of the Parliament of St. Maarten, Sarah Wescot-Williams. The afternoon will focus on crisis management during the hurricane season and the reconstruction following the devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria. The State Secretary is meeting with partners involved in crisis management and, together with the National Recovery and Programme Bureau (NRPB), is touring various reconstruction projects. He will visit the new hospital building and the waste management project: Emergency Debris Management Project. The State Secretary is also being informed about the Enterprise Support Project, which aims to stimulate local small and medium-sized enterprises in St. Maarten. The visit to St. Maarten will conclude with a meeting with the partners in the law enforcement chain, including the Minister of Justice of St. Maarten, Nathalie Tackling.

Aruba

On Tuesday 12 August, Mr Van Marum will fly on to Aruba, where he will start with an introductory meeting with the staff of the Representation of the Netherlands in Oranjestad. For the formal part of his working visit to Aruba, he will visit the Governor of Aruba, Alfonso Boekhoudt. This will be followed by a meeting with the President of the Parliament of Aruba, Alfred Sneek, and the leaders of the political parties in the Parliament of Aruba.

On Wednesday 13 August, Mr Van Marum will meet with Prime Minister Mike Eman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Kingdom Relations Gerlien Croes, and Minister of Finance Geoffrey Wever. One of the priorities of the State Secretary is the theme food security. The Cabinet made EUR 24 million available for this purpose via a revolving fund that is yet to be established. A visit to the AGRO Park is therefore on the agenda in Aruba. This initiative focuses on sustainable agricultural development and food security. In the afternoon, the State Secretary will visit various locations on the island, including the former refinery, Arikok Nature Park, the Parkietenbos waste disposal site and the sewage treatment plant. At the end of the day, Mr Van Marum will fly on to Curaçao.

Curaçao

The visit to Curaçao will start on Thursday 14 August, with an introductory meeting with Governor Lucille George-Wout. She will step down as Governor of Curaçao on 4 November after two terms in office. Mr Van Marum will then meet with the Council of Ministers of Curaçao, led by Deputy Prime Minister Javier Silvania. The State Secretary will also speak with Prime Minister Fergino Brownbill and meet with the members of the Kingdom Relations Committee. In the afternoon, the State Secretary will visit Hòfi Cas Cora, an eco-farm run by young local entrepreneurs. This will be followed by a discussion with the cooperation partners involved in the theme of safe borders. In the afternoon, during a walk through the Otrobanda district, the State Secretary will meet with civil society and representatives of the business community in Curaçao. The State Secretary will also visit the Mangrove Park Curaçao, accompanied by park rangers from the Carmabi research institute. The State Secretary is being briefed on site about the vulnerability of mangroves and coral. On this day, an introductory meeting with the team of the Representation of the Netherlands in Willemstad is also planned.

Friday 15 August is already the last day of the working visit. In the morning, he will visit the newly opened office of the Slavery History Commemoration Committee and the monument to resistance leader Tula. Due to the importance of food security, State Secretary Van Marum will also visit Zakito, where he will meet with the fishermen’s cooperative and a representative of the ALFF: Agriculture, Livestock Farming and Fisheries. He will also visit the Bob Foundation. This foundation is committed to the protection of and education about indigenous birds. Finally, in the context of food security, the State Secretary will visit a local supermarket in Curaçao.

Source: Press Release