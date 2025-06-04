FISH DAY 2025: Flavors and traditions at the rendezvous in Galisbay | FAXINFO

This Sunday, June 8, starting at 9 a.m., the Galisbay parking lot will host the 23rd edition of the highly anticipated Fish Day, a festive and culinary event rooted in Saint-Martin traditions.

Throughout this day, the sea will be celebrated in all its richness, with particular attention paid to fishermen, to whom tribute will be paid for their essential contribution to the local identity and economy.

Visitors, whether residents or just passing through, will be able to discover or rediscover local seafood specialties. From the plate to the heritage, a vibrant and generous culture will be celebrated in a warm and family atmosphere. Workshops on fishing techniques will punctuate the day, encouraging intergenerational exchanges around know-how passed down from generation to generation.

Fish Day is also a popular celebration that draws crowds and where music plays a central role. Local artists will liven up the music scene at the end of the day, to close the festivities on a festive and lively note. Organized by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and its Tourist Office, this event invites you to celebrate the strong connection between the sea, the land, and those who bring them to life. _Vx

