Flag Day to take digital format due to ECYS budget constraints | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs has announced that Flag Day 2026 will take on a more digital and symbolic format this year due to the limited financial space currently available within the Ministry of ECYS.

Minister Gumbs explained that the Ministry, like several others, is operating under serious financial constraints. She noted that ECYS is not an income-generating ministry and that while some revenue is collected through areas such as examinations and related services, it is not enough to sustain all initiatives at the level the Ministry would ideally prefer.

A significant portion of the Ministry’s budget is already legally and structurally committed to education, including the subsidies required to support the operation of subsidized schools. As a result, the Minister said, the available discretionary funds for national events, incidental subsidies and other important activities have become increasingly limited.

“In light of these realities, the Ministry has had to make difficult but necessary adjustments,” Minister Gumbs said. She stressed that these decisions are not taken lightly, especially when they involve national and celebratory observances.

The Minister said every guilder spent by the Ministry must be carefully considered, and that ECYS must find more creative and cost-conscious ways to meet its responsibilities while still honoring important national moments.

For Flag Day 2026, instead of hosting the traditional full public program, the Ministry will shift to a digital and symbolic observance. The program is expected to include contributions from school children, including messages from students who would ordinarily have participated in the Flag Day parade.

The observance will also feature a symbolic flag-hoisting component, short media features on the history and significance of Flag Day, and recorded messages from national officials.

Minister Gumbs said the public will also be invited to participate in a visible way by displaying the St. Maarten flag at their homes, on vehicles, at businesses, on boats or wherever appropriate.

“Flag Day is not just about the ceremony,” the Minister said. “It is about pride, identity, unity and respect for the symbol that represents who we are as a people.”

She emphasized that while the format may be different this year, the meaning behind Flag Day remains unchanged.

According to Minister Gumbs, the decision reflects the approach she believes is necessary at this time: being transparent with the public about the challenges facing the Ministry, being responsible in the use of public funds and finding creative ways to ensure that national observances continue in a meaningful manner.

“The Ministry continues to do its best to meet these commitments, even under difficult circumstances,” she said. “We will continue to do so honestly, carefully and with the people of St. Maarten at the center of every decision.”

Minister Gumbs said the public should understand that while the Ministry may not be able to observe every national day with the level of fanfare it deserves, ECYS remains committed to preserving the importance, dignity and meaning of these observances.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/flag-day-to-take-digital-format-due-to-ecys-budget-constraints