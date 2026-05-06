Fleming Waste Solutions says VROMI has not paid company in five months | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Fleming Waste Solutions owner Derrick Fleming has publicly stated that his company has not been paid by the Government of St. Maarten, through the Ministry of VROMI, for five months for work connected to landfill operations.

In several public statements via social media on Tuesday, Fleming said the non-payment has placed pressure on his company, citing ongoing obligations such as fuel, taxes, salaries, equipment-related costs and other expenses. He also pointed to the difficult working conditions at the landfill, including heat, waste, debris and flies, and said he continues to carry out the work with pride.

The situation is especially troubling because Fleming Waste Solutions performs critical work under difficult conditions at the landfill. The company is involved in keeping landfill operations moving, including work around heavy equipment, waste, debris, flies, dirt and intense heat. Fleming has made it clear that he takes pride in the work, but that pride does not erase the basic obligation of government to pay for services rendered.

This is not the first time the issue has surfaced. In November 2025, operations at the Philipsburg landfill were disrupted after Fleming Waste Solutions protested long outstanding invoices dating back to 2024. At the time, Fleming said he had reached an agreement with government and would hold officials to their word. That agreement was supposed to prevent the situation from repeating itself.

The fact that Fleming is now again publicly stating that his company has gone five months without payment has raised questions about the follow-through of Minister Patrice Gumbs and the Ministry of VROMI.

Following that November resolution, Fleming urged government to work more closely with local contractors and to build fair working relationships with companies carrying out public service work. He also said at the time that repeated delays in payment placed pressure on him, his workers and the families connected to the company.

In his most recent statements, Fleming again called on government to address the matter, saying local contractors should not have to publicly appeal for payment after services have been rendered. He said companies such as his still have to meet payroll, pay taxes, cover fuel and maintain equipment while awaiting payment.

Fleming has called on government to respect the work being done at the landfill and to ensure that local companies providing essential services are paid for their work.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/fleming-waste-solutions-says-vromi-has-not-paid-company-in-five-months