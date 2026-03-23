Flies swarm, garbage tumble into the pond as dump waste sits uncompacted | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Growing concerns are emerging over conditions at the Philipsburg landfill, where un-compacted garbage is now visibly accumulating in the open, fueling complaints of increased flies in surrounding areas and raising fresh alarm about the potential public health consequences if the situation is not addressed without delay. In addition, it raises a clear and present problem for the homes in the immediate area and Carnival Village which opens April 10.

Although no official statement has been issued by government authorities, persistent reports indicate that the landfill compactor provided through the Trust Fund is currently out of service due to an unknown mechanical issue. If true, this would help explain why solid waste is no longer being properly compacted at the landfill.

In 2021, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) obtained several pieces of heavy equipment to improve the daily management of the country’s landfill. The machinery was procured through the St. Maarten Trust Fund under the Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) and included a front-end loader, a bulldozer, an alternative daily cover silo and applicator, and a new solid waste compactor valued at US $740,000.

The Trust Fund assumed responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the equipment for the first two years, with an additional one-year period also covered. After that, the responsibility shifted to the Government of St. Maarten. Concerns are now mounting that if maintenance and upkeep were not adequately budgeted for, or if sufficient funds were not made available, the expected effects of constant wear and tear on the machinery may now be taking a visible toll.

The consequences are already being felt. Garbage can be seen exposed in the open at the landfill, while waste has also reportedly been tumbling down the garbage mound and into the Great Salt Pond. Businesses in areas as far as Madame Estate and Bush Road have reported a sudden increase in flies in recent weeks, further deepening concern about the spread of unsanitary conditions beyond the immediate landfill area.

The timing of the issue is especially troubling. With Carnival Village set to open on April 10, the continued failure to compact waste at the landfill poses a serious threat to public comfort, sanitation, and the overall Carnival environment. Carnival Village operates around the clock during the season, and if the present conditions remain unresolved over the next two weeks, the area could face a major fly infestation at one of the busiest and most important times on the national calendar.

The absence of public communication on the matter is also adding to concern. Residents and businesses are left without answers on the status of the equipment, the cause of the disruption, and what urgent measures, if any, are being taken to restore normal landfill operations.

With visible waste exposure, rising complaints from the community, and the start of Carnival now fast approaching, the situation at the landfill is becoming more than an operational issue. It is now a pressing national sanitation concern that demands immediate clarification and action.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/flies-swarm-garbage-tumble-into-the-pond-as-dump-waste-sits-uncompacted