FlightRadar24 launch new high quality 24/7 fully automated live camera | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Plane spotting at Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten has long been a global fascination and a major reason the airport is among the most famous in the world. Now, enthusiasts can experience it remotely thanks to Flightradar24.

The flight-tracking platform has launched a new 24/7 automated live camera that brings viewers as close to the action as possible without standing on Maho Beach itself. The system uses Flightradar24 ADS-B data to automatically track aircraft with a PTZ camera supplied by CamStreamer and hosted by ShowMe Caribbean Live Cams.

The camera is positioned just north of the runway on the eastern side of the airport. Aircraft tracking is fully automated using CamStreamer’s PlaneTracker app

Using real-time ADS-B data from Flightradar24, the system automatically follows aircraft movements and provides on-screen overlays identifying each flight. Live air traffic control audio is also integrated, allowing viewers to hear communications between pilots and the St Maarten control tower.

Princess Juliana International Airport is renowned for its low-altitude approaches over Maho Beach, where aircraft pass just metres above spectators’ heads. The jet blast from departing aircraft has, at times, been powerful enough to physically move people standing nearby and even push them into the sea.

Warning signs around the airport clearly advise tourists to stay well clear of the runway, noting that jet blast can cause “severe physical harm and/or death”.

With a runway length of just 2,180 metres (1.4 miles), aircraft are forced to approach at unusually low altitudes, earning the airport a reputation among plane spotters as both the world’s “best” and “scariest”.

St Maarten Police continue to caution visitors, noting that while many tourists are drawn to the thrill of low-flying aircraft and jet blast exposure, such behaviour is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/flightradar24-launch-new-high-quality-24-7-fully-automated-live-camera