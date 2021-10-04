Flow fixes Chippie mobile data error, issues refunds | THE DAILY HERALDi

PHILIPSBURG–Some users of a mobile phone with a Chippie connection saw their credit disappear last week. Flow acknowledged the problem and issued immediate refunds and bonuses to all affected customers who reached out, and further identified any remaining customers also impacted.

During the past week, a technical challenge on Chippie mobile data service impacted the prepaid credit balances of about two per cent of Chippie prepaid customers in St. Maarten, Saint Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius.

All customers impacted by this error have received a full refund of their credit and were gifted 1GB in additional free data, as well as 100 Chippie minutes to use over the course of the week.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to those impacted by this error which occurred during a systems adjustment that regrettably produced this unexpected result,” said Charlesworth Sydney, Flow Country Manager Eastern Caribbean. “Our team has worked tirelessly, and I am happy to inform that the prepaid balances of all customers affected have been restored.”

He added: “At Flow we remain committed to delivering value to our customers, and we appreciate our customers’ business. We continue to do everything in our power to ensure that our customers remain our top priority.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/flow-fixes-chippie-mobile-data-error-issues-refunds