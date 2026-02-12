Flow Wellness Boutique backs Keisy Quant for 2026 Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant | The Peoples Tribune

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten: Flow Wellness Boutique has announced its sponsorship of Senior Carnival Queen Keisy Quant as she prepares to represent St. Maarten in the 2026 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant.

Keisy’s platform focuses on fitness, mental health, and empowerment, values that align closely with Flow’s mission and its Flow | Iron Butterfly collections. As part of the sponsorship, Flow Wellness Boutique has outfitted Keisy with premium athleisure and performance wear designed to reflect strength, confidence, and stage-ready presence.

“When a woman prioritizes her mind and body, she becomes empowered. Keisy is walking proof that confidence is built from the inside out, and we’re honored to be part of her journey,” said Wallenda Matser, Owner of Flow Wellness Boutique.

Claudine Williams, Co-Owner of the Flow | Iron Butterfly line, added: “We believe wellness is power. Supporting Keisy is an investment in a young woman who represents strength, discipline, and the positive energy of our island.”

Flow Wellness Boutique said the sponsorship reflects its commitment to promoting healthy living and elevating wellness as a lifestyle. The boutique extends best wishes to Keisy as she steps onto the regional stage, representing St. Maarten with grace, strength, and island pride.

Located in Cole Bay (Suite A, Tamarind Plaza, 133 Union Rd), Flow Wellness Boutique products are devoted to healthy living, elevating the awareness of one’s well-being as a lifestyle.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/flow-wellness-boutique-backs-keisy-quant-for-2026-carnival-caribbean-queen-pageant