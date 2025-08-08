Focused Police Operations Yield Results in Cole Bay, Simpson Bay and Cay Bay

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) carried out another round of focused operations on the night of Thursday, August 7, 2025, targeting key areas of Cole Bay, Simpson Bay, and Cay Bay.

The evening’s efforts were part of a broader strategy to address illegal firearms and drug activity. Officers on patrol conducted several checks, during which small quantities of narcotics were seized from individuals in violation of the law.

These operations are designed not only to remove illegal items from circulation but also to send a clear message that criminal behavior will not be tolerated. By maintaining an active presence in various districts, KPSM aims to create a safer atmosphere for all residents and visitors.

The police stress that such operations will remain a regular feature in the ongoing fight against crime. Public awareness and cooperation are vital, and anyone with information that may assist law enforcement is encouraged to share it.

The Philipsburg Police Station can be reached at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 204/205, and anonymous tips can be given by calling 9300.

