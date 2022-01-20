Follow up letter to the Editor: Michael J. Ferrier does NOT have delinquent debt

Allow me to publicly thank Mr. Russell Simmons for his comments as they relate to me in his op-ed of Jan 20. He states that he is not defending me, as I can do so myself. And while I like the message to others in his piece, I need to indeed defend myself against what some might call SXM’s version of ‘THE BIG LIE’.

I have said it once, twice, three, four, five, six and up to SEVEN times already, and I say it now again: I, MICHAEL J. FERRIER do not have any delinquent financial debt to the Government of Sint Maarten, or for that matter to any Government, company, Institution, or person ANYWHERE in the world. So Russell, in your commentary you might have used the word ‘ALLEGED’ after “Mr. Ferrier’s” and before “financial debt….”. And also, I do take offense when it seems you lump me with “those other business people who ALSO owe the Government plenty of money for taxes”. For the ninth time: I do not owe delinquent taxes, or fees of any kind including for long lease land. I challenge anybody to prove differently.