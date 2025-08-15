Food prices up 4.03% Year-on-Year, CPI shows stability in first half of 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Department of Statistics (STAT) reports that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices in Sint Maarten rose 4.03 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 compared to the same period last year, even as overall consumer prices remained stable. The increase was driven primarily by higher costs for dairy products, oils, and fats, partially offset by seasonal discounts in Q2 that caused a 0.54 percent quarterly dip in the category.

Despite these food price pressures, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first half of 2025 indicates price stability across the broader economy. In Q1 2025, the CPI stood at 115.02, up 0.21 percent from Q4 2024 and 1.50 percent higher than Q1 2024. In Q2, the CPI eased to 114.23, down 0.69 percent from the previous quarter but 0.20 percent higher year-on-year. The average CPI for the first half of 2025 was 114.63, reflecting a year-to-date inflation rate of 0.70 percent.

Category Highlights

• Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (7.2% weight) saw a 4.03 percent annual increase, with dairy, oils, and fats contributing most to the rise. Seasonal promotions in Q2 brought temporary relief with a 0.54 percent drop from Q1.

• Housing, Water and Energy (36.1% weight) fell by 1.17 percent in Q2 due to reduced electricity and water tariffs, though still 0.39 percent lower than in Q2 2024.

• Transport (14.6% weight) decreased 1.91 percent in Q2 following a seasonal drop in fuel prices, but remained 2.99 percent higher than a year earlier.

• Miscellaneous Goods and Services (13.4% weight) dropped 0.54 percent in Q2, led by lower personal care and financial service costs, yet were 2.54 percent higher year-on-year.

Quarterly Trends

The first quarter brought moderate price increases led by transport, utilities, and food. In the second quarter, utility and fuel price reductions, along with grocery discounts, helped offset the persistent upward pressure in certain categories.

Annual Trends

Compared to the same period in 2024, food remains the strongest driver of price increases, followed by transport and miscellaneous services, while housing-related costs have eased slightly.

