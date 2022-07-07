Food wholesalers and warehouse depots requested to be storm ready for a busy 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): With three storm systems (Alex, Bonnie, Colin) already behind us, the Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science on Thursday in its latest extended range forecast said a well above-average hurricane season will continue: “We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.”

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that Food wholesalers and warehouse depots are requested to have their facilities storm/hurricane ready and to review their plans of action for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Operators and owners of the aforementioned should be prepared to secure their properties in the event of a storm/hurricane threat.

National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson is appealing to the business community to use the time now to prepare or review their current pre-storm/hurricane plans and contingency plans.

Every effort must be made to be prepared and to take timely action in clearing the surroundings of storage areas of loose pallets and other materials in the event of a weather-related threat to the country.

Every business has a role to play in being storm ready for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Materials such as plywood, shipping pallets, food pallets, and pieces of metal used to secure pallet shipments, can easily become flying missiles capable of impaling brick or wooden walls, zinc roofs or anything in its way.

It is the responsibility of the business owner to have plans in place to remove any materials and/or have them properly secured on the property where their business is located within a short period of time in the event of a storm/hurricane threat to the country.

Business owners and households are strongly advised to review their hurricane preparation plans and to adjust and address any weaknesses in those plans because you have the time now to do so before the peak period of the season which begins mid-August.

The primary objective is the protection of people first and foremost, property and surrounding residential areas second.

When a tropical storm or hurricane watch is issued 48-hours before a system is forecasted to hit the country, businesses should activate their business resilience hurricane preparedness plans – take action.

The remaining storm names for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season are: Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

For general information about preparing prior to a storm/hurricane strike, visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, be prepared and storm ready!

